Jackson man injured in crash

A Jackson man was injured last week when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Don Pugh, 74, was traveling eastbound on Perryville Road north of Cape Girardeau when his 2017 Hyndai Santa Fe ran off the right side of the roadway Nov. 5.
Pugh was taken to a local medical facility.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.