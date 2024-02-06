All sections
NewsDecember 21, 2023
Jackson man in custody on kidnapping charge
A Jackson man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Wednesday, Dec. 20, on charges of second-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic assault. Michael Tinsley, 42, was charged after allegedly striking a victim, and placing furniture in front of the door to prevent the victim's escape, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted.
Southeast Missourian
A Jackson man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Wednesday, Dec. 20, on charges of second-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic assault.

Michael Tinsley, 42, was charged after allegedly striking a victim, and placing furniture in front of the door to prevent the victim's escape, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted. The victim also stated that Tinsley put his bedding in front of the door to not allow the victim to sneak out while he slept, the probable-cause affidavit stated.

The report, dated Oct. 23, also said the victim was only allowed out of the bedroom and to use a cellphone under Tinsley's supervision.

A warrant for Tinsley's arrest was issued Nov. 2. The warrant was served Tuesday, Dec. 19. According to online documents, a surety bond was set at $20,000.

Local News
