Jackson man hurt in vehicle crash

A Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Waylon Lindner, 39, was westbound on Cape Girardeau County Road 525 northeast of Pocahontas when the 1996 Nissan pickup he was driving ran off the roadway and struck an embankment. The report said Lindner was not wearing a safety device.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
