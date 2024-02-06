All sections
NewsOctober 15, 2021

Jackson man hurt in one-vehicle crash

A Jackson man sustained serious injuries Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Lucas Horst, 25, was northbound on County Road 301 at about 11 a.m. when the 2018 Jeep Wrangler he was driving ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Jackson man sustained serious injuries Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Jackson.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Lucas Horst, 25, was northbound on County Road 301 at about 11 a.m. when the 2018 Jeep Wrangler he was driving ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Horst was not wearing a safety device, according to the report.

He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Local News

