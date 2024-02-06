All sections
NewsApril 9, 2024

Jackson man held for alleged rape

Scott Christy, 56, of Jackson was charged Saturday, April 6, with first-degree rape or attempted rape and third-degree assault. Police say the alleged victim called 911 and whispered her street address over the phone, then began screaming before the call disconnected, according to a probable-cause affidavit signed by an officer whose name was redacted.

Southeast Missourian
Scott Christy
Scott Christy

Scott Christy, 56, of Jackson was charged Saturday, April 6, with first-degree rape or attempted rape and third-degree assault.

Police say the alleged victim called 911 and whispered her street address over the phone, then began screaming before the call disconnected, according to a probable-cause affidavit signed by an officer whose name was redacted. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.

The victim told police she did not fight Christy when they had sex Thursday, April 4, but that she did not want to have sex. The victim said Christy apologized to her and said he misunderstood her and thought she had wanted to have sex with him, the report said.

The victim told police Christy raped her Friday, April 5, and the physical abuse allegedly escalated after the victim called her mother and Christy’s mother asking for help. After she did that, Christy allegedly knocked the victim into a bed nightstand, and ripped a handful of hair from her head. The victim said she crawled under the bed and called 911 with another phone that was under the bed, the report said.

Christy is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond, issued by Judge Frank Miller.

Story Tags
Local News
