Jackson man facing felony charges

A Jackson man faces several charges after witnesses told police he punched a man and threw a phone at him after threatening a woman at an apartment.

Nicholas A. Zuccarini, 30, faces two Class E felony charges of third-degree assault and misdemeanor charges for fourth-degree assault, second-degree property damage and stealing of less than $150.

The altercations are alleged to have occurred Sunday, March 17. A woman told police that Zuccarini arrived and began a verbal argument, which led to Zuccarini kicking the front door and throwing the woman's phone at the wall "as a result of his rage", according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted.

The woman's roommate's mother and her boyfriend arrived at the apartment to pick up the roommate's belongings after the roommate observed, from another location, the altercation on the apartment's door camera video.