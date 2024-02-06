All sections
March 20, 2024
Jackson man facing felony charges
A Jackson man faces several charges after witnesses told police he punched a man and threw a phone at him after threatening a woman at an apartment. Nicholas A. Zuccarini, 30, faces two Class E felony charges of third-degree assault and misdemeanor charges for fourth-degree assault, second-degree property damage and stealing of less than $150...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Jackson man faces several charges after witnesses told police he punched a man and threw a phone at him after threatening a woman at an apartment.

Nicholas A. Zuccarini, 30, faces two Class E felony charges of third-degree assault and misdemeanor charges for fourth-degree assault, second-degree property damage and stealing of less than $150.

The altercations are alleged to have occurred Sunday, March 17. A woman told police that Zuccarini arrived and began a verbal argument, which led to Zuccarini kicking the front door and throwing the woman's phone at the wall "as a result of his rage", according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted.

The woman's roommate's mother and her boyfriend arrived at the apartment to pick up the roommate's belongings after the roommate observed, from another location, the altercation on the apartment's door camera video.

According to the probable-cause statement, Zuccarini is alleged to have pushed the roommate's mother's boyfriend down, punching him in the face, grabbing a phone and throwing it at the man.

The victim told police "he has no idea why Zuccarini assaulted him when he was just trying to help (the roommate) retrieve her belongings", according to the report.

During the altercation, Zuccarini is accused of placing one of the victims in a choke hold. He's accused of pushing a woman into the stairs where she fell, at which time one of the victims yelled for help and called 911.

The officer who wrote the report said Zuccarini attempted to damage his patrol car by kicking the windows from the inside.

