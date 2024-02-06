Jackson man faces meth charges

A Jackson man was arrested Thursday on charges of distributing and possessing methamphetamine.
Jackson police said Donald G. Caruthers, 47, of 735 Dallas St., was arrested at his residence after police, along with officers from the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety, served a narcotics search warrant.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Caruthers with three Class A felonies of distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, within 2,000 feet of a school, and a Class D felony of possession of a controlled substance.
Bond was set at $75,000, police said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.