All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 16, 2017

Jackson man faces meth charges

A Jackson man was arrested Thursday on charges of distributing and possessing methamphetamine. Jackson police said Donald G. Caruthers, 47, of 735 Dallas St., was arrested at his residence after police, along with officers from the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety, served a narcotics search warrant. ...

Southeast Missourian
Donald G. Caruthers
Donald G. Caruthers

A Jackson man was arrested Thursday on charges of distributing and possessing methamphetamine.

Jackson police said Donald G. Caruthers, 47, of 735 Dallas St., was arrested at his residence after police, along with officers from the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety, served a narcotics search warrant.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Caruthers with three Class A felonies of distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, within 2,000 feet of a school, and a Class D felony of possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $75,000, police said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy