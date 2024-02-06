Jackson man faces incest, statutory rape charges

Devon James Campbell of Jackson faces three charges of statutory rape and one charge of incest, stemming from an investigation by Jackson Police Department.
A victim in the case told the investigating officer, whose name was redacted, that the suspect made sexual contact with his hand and other body parts. The victim circled and labeled body parts involved in the acts, according to a heavily redacted probable-cause statement.
In a second interview conducted by the police, a victim told the officer the abuse happened more than 10 times. The victim told police that Campbell told the child "would have to do that to play video games", adding that the victim and Campbell played video games after the abuse. The report also indicated inappropriate photos were taken with Campbell's phone.
When interviewed by police, Campbell told police he inappropriately touched the victim when they were taking a shower together. According to the probable-cause statement, Campbell also admitted to oral sex with a victim.
Judge Frank Miller issued a $75,000 cash-only bond.
