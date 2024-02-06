A Jackson man is in jail after a victim told police he threatened to kill her and burn down the house after previous reports of abuse.

Bradley J. Moreland, 41, faces Class E felony charges of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment. He is being held in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $25,000 surety bond issued by Judge Frank Miller.

A probable cause statement issued by a police officer’s name that is redacted, claims a victim had filed a complaint against Moreland on April 30, a couple of days before he was arrested on May 2 on the most recent charges. While that report was being investigated, another altercation occurred, according to the victim’s statement to police. The victim said he had agreed to meet with Moreland in a public parking lot to give him some of his belongings, but Moreland threatened to kill the victim. The victim told police that as she tried to leave, Moreland struck the passenger side window of the vehicle with his fist. The victim told police, “He is going to kill me or hurt me.”