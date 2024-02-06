All sections
May 14, 2024

Jackson man faces charges after allegedly threatening to kill victim, burn house down 

A Jackson man is in jail after a victim told police he threatened to kill her and burn down the house after previous reports of abuse. Bradley J. Moreland, 41, faces Class E felony charges of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment. He is being held in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $25,000 surety bond issued by Judge Frank Miller...

Southeast Missourian
Bradley Moreland
Bradley Moreland

A Jackson man is in jail after a victim told police he threatened to kill her and burn down the house after previous reports of abuse.

Bradley J. Moreland, 41, faces Class E felony charges of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment. He is being held in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $25,000 surety bond issued by Judge Frank Miller.

A probable cause statement issued by a police officer’s name that is redacted, claims a victim had filed a complaint against Moreland on April 30, a couple of days before he was arrested on May 2 on the most recent charges. While that report was being investigated, another altercation occurred, according to the victim’s statement to police. The victim said he had agreed to meet with Moreland in a public parking lot to give him some of his belongings, but Moreland threatened to kill the victim. The victim told police that as she tried to leave, Moreland struck the passenger side window of the vehicle with his fist. The victim told police, “He is going to kill me or hurt me.”

Moreland has been previously convicted of burglary, robbery, armed criminal action, and first-degree assault charges, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause document said police had responded to five calls at Moreland’s residence. He was charged with third-degree domestic assault in January. Another report was made on April 30, which, according to the probable cause statement “is not yet completed.”

In the April 30 report, a victim told officers that Moreland had been hallucinating and suffering from delusions but had not been taking his medications. The probable cause statement describes Moreland as punching the victim, grabbing the victim by the hair and neck and holding her down.

