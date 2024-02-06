Jackson man faces assault, harassment charges

Cody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she “felt like she was being held hostage”, according to a probable-cause statement filed by police.
The victim told police that Bredekamp had “been acting erratic for days prior to this”, having grabbed her phone, dragged her in a chair, causing her to fall out and injuring her wrist as well as making threats to kill her. According to the probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted, the victim told police she believed he would have killed her if not for the arrival of police.
Bredekamp told police there was no physical altercation and they were not arguing.
Judge Frank Miller issued Bredekamp a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Bredekamp was charged in February with a DWI; in 2016 and 2018 he was convicted of drug possession charges. In 2020, he was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
