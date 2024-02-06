Jackson man faces assault, harassment charges

Cody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she “felt like she was being held hostage”, according to a probable-cause statement filed by police.

The victim told police that Bredekamp had “been acting erratic for days prior to this”, having grabbed her phone, dragged her in a chair, causing her to fall out and injuring her wrist as well as making threats to kill her. According to the probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted, the victim told police she believed he would have killed her if not for the arrival of police.