All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 1, 2024

Jackson man faces assault, harassment charges

Cody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she “felt like she was being held hostage”, according to a probable-cause statement filed by police...

Southeast Missourian
Cody Bredekamp
Cody Bredekamp

Cody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she “felt like she was being held hostage”, according to a probable-cause statement filed by police.

The victim told police that Bredekamp had “been acting erratic for days prior to this”, having grabbed her phone, dragged her in a chair, causing her to fall out and injuring her wrist as well as making threats to kill her. According to the probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted, the victim told police she believed he would have killed her if not for the arrival of police.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bredekamp told police there was no physical altercation and they were not arguing.

Judge Frank Miller issued Bredekamp a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Bredekamp was charged in February with a DWI; in 2016 and 2018 he was convicted of drug possession charges. In 2020, he was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy