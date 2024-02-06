Jackson man drowns Sunday night

A 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the city’s Rotary Lake.

According to a news release from Capt. Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Department, witnesses said the man entered the water about 9:40 p.m. for unknown reasons. The release said witnesses told authorities the man went about 40 feet from the water’s edge, submerged and did not resurface.

Because of July 4 activities nearby, fire department personnel and police officers were near the scene and responded within 7 minutes. A rescue swimmer and crews in boats began searching the lake, with additional personnel arriving later.

The body was recovered at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, and Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan pronounced him dead. While the lake’s depth varies, the man was found in about 6 feet of water.

The victim’s name has not been released.