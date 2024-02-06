All sections
NewsJuly 6, 2021

Jackson man drowns Sunday night

A 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the city’s Rotary Lake. According to a news release from Capt. Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Department, witnesses said the man entered the water about 9:40 p.m. for unknown reasons. The release said witnesses told authorities the man went about 40 feet from the water’s edge, submerged and did not resurface...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the city’s Rotary Lake.

According to a news release from Capt. Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Department, witnesses said the man entered the water about 9:40 p.m. for unknown reasons. The release said witnesses told authorities the man went about 40 feet from the water’s edge, submerged and did not resurface.

Because of July 4 activities nearby, fire department personnel and police officers were near the scene and responded within 7 minutes. A rescue swimmer and crews in boats began searching the lake, with additional personnel arriving later.

The body was recovered at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, and Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan pronounced him dead. While the lake’s depth varies, the man was found in about 6 feet of water.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Greif said the man was wearing only gym shorts when he went into the water. He said authorities have not determined why the man went into the water.

“There’s no rhyme or reason,” he said in an interview Monday. “I could give you 20 different scenarios it could have been.”

Cause of death is pending, and the incident is still under investigation, Jordan said Monday afternoon.

Responding public safety agencies included Jackson Fire Rescue, Jackson Police Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Reporter Jay Wolz provided additional reporting for this story.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

