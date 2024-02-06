Jackson man dies in Monday morning crash in Cape Girardeau

A Jackson man died Monday morning, Sept. 11, in a Cape Girardeau crash.
A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states James Randol, 56, died after the 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2019 Dodge Charger being driven by Tylana Chapman, 53, also of Jackson.
The incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. when Chapman was on a private drive behind McDonald's at 1701 N. Kingshighway and attempted to turn left to go north on Mount Auburn Road. Randol was southbound on Mount Auburn when Chapman pulled into his path, according to the release.
Randol was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The release states he was wearing a helmet.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.