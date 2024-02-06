A 26-year-old Jackson man has been charged with three felonies after he allegedly forced entry into an Oak Ridge residence Tuesday and murdered his ex-girlfriend.

Victor C. Grebing now faces one Class A felony count of first-degree murder, one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action and one Class B felony count of first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant filed by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff and signed Wednesday by Judge Scott A. Lipke.

According to information released Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a call from a residence on U.S. 61 near the intersection of Route KK reporting an altercation had occurred. Deputies arrived at 3:49 p.m. and located a female victim.

In his probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff Joshua Erter reported he found the female victim, later identified as Hailey Wipfler-Crook, lying motionless across a bed.

Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday afternoon, and the victim was shot multiple times.