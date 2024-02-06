All sections
June 25, 2020
Jackson man charged with murder, armed criminal action, burglary after Oak Ridge homicide
A 26-year-old Jackson man has been charged with three felonies after he allegedly forced entry into an Oak Ridge residence Tuesday and murdered his ex-girlfriend. Victor C. Grebing now faces one Class A felony count of first-degree murder, one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action and one Class B felony count of first-degree burglary ...
Ben Matthews
Victor C. Grebing
Victor C. Grebing

A 26-year-old Jackson man has been charged with three felonies after he allegedly forced entry into an Oak Ridge residence Tuesday and murdered his ex-girlfriend.

Victor C. Grebing now faces one Class A felony count of first-degree murder, one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action and one Class B felony count of first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant filed by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff and signed Wednesday by Judge Scott A. Lipke.

According to information released Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a call from a residence on U.S. 61 near the intersection of Route KK reporting an altercation had occurred. Deputies arrived at 3:49 p.m. and located a female victim.

In his probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff Joshua Erter reported he found the female victim, later identified as Hailey Wipfler-Crook, lying motionless across a bed.

Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday afternoon, and the victim was shot multiple times.

Victor Grebing
Victor Grebing

Erter stated he spoke to three people who were inside the residence when the homicide occurred.

One witness reported he was in the kitchen when Grebing entered the residence and pointed a gun at him, Erter stated. The witness stated Grebing then went downstairs and four gunshots sounded from the basement of the residence, according to the probable-cause statement.

According to the probable-cause statement, the victim’s son was also downstairs when the homicide occurred.

After an overnight manhunt, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson stated Grebing was located beyond the Perry County line and taken into custody by Perry County officials at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Grebing was then transported to the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in Jackson where he is being held without bond.

