NewsJune 14, 2023

Jackson man charged with firearms violations

Southeast Missourian
A Jackson man has been taken into custody for alleged firearm violations.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said Myquille Anderson, 29, was arrested Monday evening, June 12, after he allegedly was found rummaging through items in someone else's vehicle. The person connected to the vehicle approached Anderson and, according to police, Anderson pointed a firearm at the person.

Anderson then fled on foot, but was soon thereafter located by police and taken into custody, the release said.

Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have charged Anderson with felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony unlawful possession of a firearm. As of Tuesday, June 13, he was being held in lieu of $75,000 cash-only bond.

