Jackson man charged with drug, firearm crimes

A Jackson man has been charged with two crimes after Jackson police served a search warrant at his residence.
According to Jackson Police Department, Aaron Wallace, 44, has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the search, police allegedly located various firearms and methamphetamine.
Wallace's bond was set at $20,000.
