NewsJanuary 26, 2023

Jackson man charged with drug, firearm crimes

A Jackson man has been charged with two crimes after Jackson police served a search warrant at his residence. According to Jackson Police Department, Aaron Wallace, 44, has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia...

A Jackson man has been charged with two crimes after Jackson police served a search warrant at his residence.

According to Jackson Police Department, Aaron Wallace, 44, has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search, police allegedly located various firearms and methamphetamine.

Wallace's bond was set at $20,000.

