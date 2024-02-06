Jackson man arrested on DUI charge

A Jackson man was taken into custody Sunday evening for alleged driving while intoxicated in Cape Girardeau County.
A state Highway Patrol report said Douglas Mueller, 62, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and was taken by authorities to Cape Girardeau County Jail where he was later released.
