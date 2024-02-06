Jackson man arrested in Scott Co.

Authorities arrested a Jackson man for alleged driving while intoxicated Monday evening in Scott County after he wrecked his vehicle.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Joel Lewis, 47, was taken into custody for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs) and careless and imprudent driving after crashing his 2000 Jeep Cherokee. The report said Lewis's vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned. He sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
Lewis was taken to county jail and released.
