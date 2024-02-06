Jackson man arrested in Cape County

A Jackson man was arrested Monday night for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report said Jeffrey Colyer, 62, was arrested at about 9 p.m. for alleged first-offense driving while intoxicated.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and released.
