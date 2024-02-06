Jackson man arrested for alleged DWI

Authorities arrested a Jackson man for alleged driving while intoxicated.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Phillip Thomas, 52, was taken into custody Monday night in Cape Girardeau County for the alleged incident involving drugs.
He was also arrested on a Cape Girardeau County felony warrant for a probation violation.
He was taken to the county jail and held without bond.
