Jackson man arrested for alleged DWI

A Jackson man was cited for several traffic violations after his arrest Sunday morning.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Randall Dampier, 58, was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated (habitual offender), driving while revoked and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and held for 24 hours.
