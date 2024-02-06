All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 25, 2021

Jackson man arrested for alleged DWI

Authorities arrested a Jackson man for alleged driving while intoxicated Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Scott Perry, 44, was arrested in Perry County at about 4:20 a.m. Troopers cited him for driving while intoxicated and took him to Perry County Jail, where he was held for 12 hours and released.

Southeast Missourian

Authorities arrested a Jackson man for alleged driving while intoxicated Sunday morning.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Scott Perry, 44, was arrested in Perry County at about 4:20 a.m.

Troopers cited him for driving while intoxicated and took him to Perry County Jail, where he was held for 12 hours and released.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
NewsNov. 6
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy