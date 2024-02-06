Jackson man arrested for alleged DWI

Authorities arrested a Jackson man for alleged driving while intoxicated Sunday morning.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Scott Perry, 44, was arrested in Perry County at about 4:20 a.m.
Troopers cited him for driving while intoxicated and took him to Perry County Jail, where he was held for 12 hours and released.
