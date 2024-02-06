Jackson man arrested for alleged drugs

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Timothy Kilhafner, 40, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Monday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seat belt. Troopers also had a warrant for his arrest from Bollinger County, Missouri, for failure to appear on a charge of non-support of a child.

He was taken to the county jail and remained in custody.