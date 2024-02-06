Officers were dispatched following a 911 call and upon arrival at the scene, found Halter in his own residence on the same block, the release said. Halter was still holding the ax and numerous attempts by officers to get him to relinquish it failed. Halter allegedly threatened officers on the scene and barricaded himself inside of the residence, according to the release.

The department's Special Response Team was called in to help handle the situation and was able to enter Halter's home and arrest him without further incident, the release said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Halter with felony resisting arrest, felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault. He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.