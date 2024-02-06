All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 16, 2022

Jackson man arrested after allegedly threatening family members with ax

A Jackson man was arrested overnight Thursday after allegedly attempting to gain entry into a family member's residence while wielding an ax. Raymond J. Halter, 39, was allegedly terrorizing family members and attempted to get into their residence at the 700 block of North Hope Street in Jackson while holding the weapon, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department...

Southeast Missourian
Raymond Halter
Raymond Halter

A Jackson man was arrested overnight Thursday after allegedly attempting to gain entry into a family member's residence while wielding an ax.

Raymond J. Halter, 39, was allegedly terrorizing family members and attempted to get into their residence at the 700 block of North Hope Street in Jackson while holding the weapon, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers were dispatched following a 911 call and upon arrival at the scene, found Halter in his own residence on the same block, the release said. Halter was still holding the ax and numerous attempts by officers to get him to relinquish it failed. Halter allegedly threatened officers on the scene and barricaded himself inside of the residence, according to the release.

The department's Special Response Team was called in to help handle the situation and was able to enter Halter's home and arrest him without further incident, the release said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Halter with felony resisting arrest, felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault. He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Ca...
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy