NewsMay 29, 2023
Jackson man among the fallen in 101st Airborne accident
A decorated Army helicopter pilot from Jackson was among nine troops who died in a late March training accident near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Zachary Esparza, 36, served in the military for more than a dozen years. After attending basic training in South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training in Georgia, his first tour of overseas duty came in 2011-12 in Okinawa Japan. ...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Esparza
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary EsparzaCourtesy 101st Airborne Division

A decorated Army helicopter pilot from Jackson was among nine troops who died in a late March training accident near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Zachary Esparza, 36, served in the military for more than a dozen years. After attending basic training in South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training in Georgia, his first tour of overseas duty came in 2011-12 in Okinawa Japan. In 2013, he joined the 4th Infantry Division as a signal support specialist, and in 2015, Esparza embarked on a course of training that would lead him to become an Army helicopter pilot after graduating from the UH-60M program at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He served as an aeromedical evacuation pilot with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade in Hawaii from 2017 to 2020. As part of Task Force Sinai in Egypt, he was pilot in command in 2020.

Afterward, he would go on to join the famous "Screaming Eagles", the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, where he served as an instructor pilot. Esparza deployed to Afghanistan in support of International Security Assistance Course.

He graduated from Combatives Level 1, Combat Lifesavers Course; CompTIA Plus Certification Course; Basic Leader Course; Warrant Officer Basic Course; Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape School (High Risk); Initial Entry Rotary Wing School UH-60A Track; Aviation Warrant Officer Basic Course; and UH-60 Instructor Pilot Course.

Esparza's awards and decorations include Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; NATO Medal and the Army Aviator Badge.

Members of the 101st Airborne Division pay their final respects to fallen troops, including Zachary Esparza, during a memorial ceremony in April at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Members of the 101st Airborne Division pay their final respects to fallen troops, including Zachary Esparza, during a memorial ceremony in April at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.Courtesy 101st Airborne Division
Members of the 101st Airborne Division pay their final respects to fallen troops, including Zachary Esparza, during a memorial ceremony in April at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Courtesy 101st Airborne Division
Upon his death, he was posthumously promoted to chief warrant officer 3.

At a memorial ceremony, the division commander spoke of the loss of the soldiers.

"This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come," Maj. Gen. JP McGee said. "Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers."

Brig. Gen. John Lubas, deputy commanding general for operations of the 101st Airborne Division, agreed.

"This is a truly tragic loss for these families, our Division and Fort Campbell. Our No. 1 priority is caring for the families and the soldiers within our combat aviation brigade," he said. "Our entire Fort Campbell community is surging resources in support. Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time," said Lubas.

Pilots of the 101st Airborne Division perform a "missing man" formation during a memorial ceremony for those killed in a training accident in late March. Among those killed was Zachary Esparza of Jackson.
Pilots of the 101st Airborne Division perform a "missing man" formation during a memorial ceremony for those killed in a training accident in late March. Among those killed was Zachary Esparza of Jackson.Courtesy 101st Airborne Division
Pilots of the 101st Airborne Division perform a "missing man" formation during a memorial ceremony for those killed in a training accident in late March. Among those killed was Zachary Esparza of Jackson.
Courtesy 101st Airborne Division
