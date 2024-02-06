A 33-year-old Jackson man is facing charges including fleeing from police, domestic assault and armed criminal action after allegedly chasing his ex-girlfriend in a miles-long pursuit through Cape Girardeau before fleeing from police and crossing into Illinois.
Rickey O. Gamble Jr. was charged with two Class B felony counts of first-degree domestic assault, two felony counts of armed criminal action and one Class E felony count of resisting a lawful detention while violating multiple traffic signals and fleeing from police at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
The incident began in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau and was dispatched to Cape Girardeau police patrolman Ryan Anderson as a call for service referencing harassment at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a probable-cause statement.
Anderson stated a 911 caller stated she was being driven in her 2019 GMC Terrain when a white Chevrolet Caprice began following her vehicle.
The victim knew the vehicle to belong to Gamble, according to the probable-cause statement, which identified Gamble as the victim’s ex-boyfriend and stated their relationship to have ended about one month ago.
According to the statement, Gamble’s vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle approximately two or three times as they drove across town attempting to flee from Gamble.
“Ultimately, Gamble’s vehicle struck the rear of [the victim’s] vehicle at the intersection of (South) West End and William streets,” Anderson wrote.
The collision caused by Gamble forced the victim’s vehicle off the roadway into a large pole on the northwest corner of the intersection, Anderson stated.
According to the probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau police patrolman Ethan Garnett was following the vehicles at the time of the collision, and noticed the suspect vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. After running the suspect vehicle’s license plate, Garnett confirmed the vehicle to belong to Gamble.
Gamble continued to flee from officers in a vehicular pursuit in Cape Girardeau before crossing the bridge into Illinois where it was ultimately terminated, the statement said.
An arrest warrant was signed Friday by Judge Frank E. Miller with a $100,000 cash-only bond.
