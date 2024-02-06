The city of Jackson is seeking a new city engineer after the current city engineer’s resignation, effective June 23.
Erica Bogenpohl has been city engineer for five years and is leaving to take a job in the private sector, she said.
The city engineer is responsible for review of construction projects and plans, as well as communication with the public, design professionals, contractors and city staff, according to the city’s job listing.
Bogenpohl has been involved with numerous projects in Jackson, including the lighting and event-power upgrade project for uptown Jackson, water-system upgrades across the city and renovations to the city park’s band shell.
“A big portion of my time has been devoted to street-improvement projects, writing those contracts and procuring those contractors annually,” she said.
Working closely with contractors and city crews was necessary in her position, she added.
Bogenpohl said the highlight of her time with Jackson was receiving her professional engineer’s license, which allows her to stamp and approve plans.
“I’m grateful for the years of experience in Jackson that allowed me to reach the level of professional engineer,” Bogenpohl said.
In February, Bogenpohl applied for two grants to help offset costs associated with the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail and pedestrian-bridge projects. She expects to receive word on whether those grants have been awarded “any day now,” although the official announcement from the Department of Natural Resources is not expected until July.
City manager Jim Roach commended Bogenpohl on her years of dedication and hard work for the city during Monday’s board of aldermen meeting.
“I hate to see her go,” Roach said, “but certainly, as I told her, I don’t want to hold anybody back from opportunities. We’ve had five good years, and I wish you well. I know the rest of the board does, too.”
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
