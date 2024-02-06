The city of Jackson is seeking a new city engineer after the current city engineer’s resignation, effective June 23.

Erica Bogenpohl has been city engineer for five years and is leaving to take a job in the private sector, she said.

The city engineer is responsible for review of construction projects and plans, as well as communication with the public, design professionals, contractors and city staff, according to the city’s job listing.

Bogenpohl has been involved with numerous projects in Jackson, including the lighting and event-power upgrade project for uptown Jackson, water-system upgrades across the city and renovations to the city park’s band shell.

“A big portion of my time has been devoted to street-improvement projects, writing those contracts and procuring those contractors annually,” she said.

Working closely with contractors and city crews was necessary in her position, she added.

Bogenpohl said the highlight of her time with Jackson was receiving her professional engineer’s license, which allows her to stamp and approve plans.