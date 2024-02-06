Jackson lifts boil water advisory

Jackson city officials lifted a boil-water advisory Friday after tests showed no evidence of contamination.
The water is “safe for consumption without boiling and residents can freely drink and use their water,” officials said in a news release.
The boil-water advisory was issued after a water main break was found Wednesday night on Brittny Drive. The city water department repaired the main by 3 a.m. Thursday.
Officials issued the advisory for an area including a large section along East Jackson Boulevard.
The boil-water advisory was issued as a precaution against possible contamination, city officials said.
