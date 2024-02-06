Jackson leaders to vote on marijuana tax

Jackson's Board of Aldermen is expected to vote to approve and place a 3% tax on recreational marijuana on the April general municipal election ballot — according to the provisions authorized by Amendment 3, approved by Missouri voters Nov. 8.

Cape Girardeau County and the City of Cape Girardeau are expected to impose an identical levy on adult use, or as Jackson terms it, "non-medical" marijuana.

Jackson's ordinance, which will be up for first and final readings in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 17, calls for a tax on "all tangible personal property retail sales sold in the city."

Since the tax only applies to recreational purchases of marijuana, it is effectively a user fee not a generally-applied levy.