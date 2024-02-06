Jackson leaders to vote on marijuana tax

Jackson's Board of Aldermen is expected to vote to approve and place a 3% tax on recreational marijuana on the April general municipal election ballot — according to the provisions authorized by Amendment 3, approved by Missouri voters Nov. 8.
Cape Girardeau County and the City of Cape Girardeau are expected to impose an identical levy on adult use, or as Jackson terms it, "non-medical" marijuana.
Jackson's ordinance, which will be up for first and final readings in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 17, calls for a tax on "all tangible personal property retail sales sold in the city."
Since the tax only applies to recreational purchases of marijuana, it is effectively a user fee not a generally-applied levy.
Election law requires an approved ordinance requesting a referendum to be in the hands of Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in order to make the deadline for April 4 voting.
Amendment 3 won statewide approval last fall with 53% of the vote. In Cape Girardeau County, voters disapproved the initiative 56% to 44%.
The measure authorized the state to impose a 6% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales. County and municipal governments can each impose an additional 3% tax on top of the standard local sales tax.
