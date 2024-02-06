Jackson issues boil water advisory after water main problem

Jackson city officials have issued a boil water advisory as a precaution after repairing a broken water main.

Kent Peetz, director of public works, said the affected area includes an area on East Jackson Boulevard from Walton Drive to Huber Crest Drive. This area includes all of the businesses on Walton Drive, the subdivision of Annwood Estates, Old Hickory Drive, Old Cape Road from East Jackson Boulevard to Gloria Street, and East Jackson Boulevard from Walton Drive to Sappington Pro Outdoor, excluding the north side of Jackson Boulevard from Old Cape Road to Walton Drive. Jackson Healing Arts, Jackson Dental and U.S. Bank are not affected, he said in a news release today.

A water main break on Brittany Drive was found Wednesday at 8 p.m. The city water department repaired the main by 3 a.m. today, according to the release.