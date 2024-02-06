Jackson in Bloom ready for Saturday

Editor's note: The following story has been updated to correct the name of the dog show sponsored by Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service.

Jackson in Bloom, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's annual celebration of all things spring, will be held -- weather permitting -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Jackson.

Due to remodeling work underway at the 1908-era Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, patrons should look for activities in different spots near the square this year, UJRO executive director Janna Clifton said.

"We won't have anything on the courthouse lawn (this year)," said Clifton, a Jackson native and Notre Dame Regional High School graduate.

"Court Street will have our annual Jackson High School plant sale starting at 9 a.m. and Main Street will have a lot of food vendors. High Street will also have vendors all the way down to the 200 block," she added, noting demonstrations will happen on both High and Main streets.

"If you come first thing Saturday, make sure to stop by the plant sale. Those students have been working hard to grow the plants and they will go fast," said Clifton, who has headed the not-for-profit UJRO since January 2021.

Unlike in past years, there is no set time for the demonstrations.

Demos

In addition to a presentation from the Cape County Master Gardeners, the following individuals will offer programs.

Timothy Phelps of Cape Girardeau, 6, licks his fingers after covering a cardboard cylinder in peanut butter while making a bird feeder next to his siblings Levi and Liberty Phelps, 5 and 8 respectively, of Cape Girardeau, during Jackson In Bloom on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in uptown Jackson. Beverly Nelson of Jackson, right in pink, said the bird feeders are made by covering a paper towel roll in peanut butter and then covering it in birdseed. Southeast Missourian file