Jackson in Bloom ready for Saturday

Editor's note: The following story has been updated to correct the name of the dog show sponsored by Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service.
Jackson in Bloom, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's annual celebration of all things spring, will be held -- weather permitting -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Jackson.
Due to remodeling work underway at the 1908-era Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, patrons should look for activities in different spots near the square this year, UJRO executive director Janna Clifton said.
"We won't have anything on the courthouse lawn (this year)," said Clifton, a Jackson native and Notre Dame Regional High School graduate.
"Court Street will have our annual Jackson High School plant sale starting at 9 a.m. and Main Street will have a lot of food vendors. High Street will also have vendors all the way down to the 200 block," she added, noting demonstrations will happen on both High and Main streets.
"If you come first thing Saturday, make sure to stop by the plant sale. Those students have been working hard to grow the plants and they will go fast," said Clifton, who has headed the not-for-profit UJRO since January 2021.
Unlike in past years, there is no set time for the demonstrations.
In addition to a presentation from the Cape County Master Gardeners, the following individuals will offer programs.
"We'll have painting with bubbles, building bird feeders and more. It's a true family friendly event. Mom and Dad can get plants for the front porch and kids can do all kinds of free activities and we'll have five different programs for little ones this year," Clifton said.
At presstime, there was a 60% chance of rain Saturday, and Clifton noted Jackson in Bloom needed a rain day in 2021.
"We'll keep an eye on the possible showers and we'll let everyone know via press release Friday afternoon if we need to make a change. If we do, the event will move to Saturday, May 6," she said.
"I'll be wandering around through the five-hour event handing out cards so patrons can follow where to go," said Clifton, who mentioned a total of 30 arts, crafts and food vendors will be present this year, up from 20 in 2022.
The Jackson in Bloom coordinating committee includes Clifton; event chairwoman Cassi Buck Holcomb; Jimmy McCormick, coordinating the JHS plant sale; Ellen Kirchdoerfer; and Allison Cates.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.