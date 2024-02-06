Jackson in Bloom blossoms again Saturday in uptown

For the eighth time since 2014, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will hold Jackson in Bloom, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday along Main and High streets in the city.

"It's a celebration of all things spring," said Uptown Jackson executive director Janna Clifton, noting the five-hour outdoor event was not held in 2020 because of COVID restrictions.

Clifton said a key part of the festivities, featuring up to 20 booths with arts, crafts and food vendors, is Jackson High School plant sale to be held at 9 a.m. on Court Street near City Hall.

On-the-hour presentations are slated at the gazebo on the old courthouse lawn.

10 a.m.: Donna Aufdenburg , University of Missouri Extension, herbs.

11 a.m. Scott Woodbury , Shaw Nature Reserve, native landscaping.

Noon: Jennifer Behnken , Missouri Department of Conservation, invasive plants.

1 p.m.: Allison Cates , Bub's Bees & Blooms, pollinators.

The event is free to enter and activities for children are available at no cost.