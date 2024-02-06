Jackson in Bloom blossoms again Saturday in uptown

For the eighth time since 2014, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will hold Jackson in Bloom, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday along Main and High streets in the city.
"It's a celebration of all things spring," said Uptown Jackson executive director Janna Clifton, noting the five-hour outdoor event was not held in 2020 because of COVID restrictions.
Clifton said a key part of the festivities, featuring up to 20 booths with arts, crafts and food vendors, is Jackson High School plant sale to be held at 9 a.m. on Court Street near City Hall.
On-the-hour presentations are slated at the gazebo on the old courthouse lawn.
The event is free to enter and activities for children are available at no cost.
"Bring empty stomachs to enjoy awesome eats available to buy from our vendors plus folks are invited to patronize the artwork and plants which can be purchased," said Clifton, Uptown Jackson's leader since January 2021.
"We will have master gardeners on hand, and if someone brings seeds and plants to the event, they'll do a swap. That's a really cool thing they're doing," Clifton said.
The six-member Jackson in Bloom committee includes Clifton and Cates, plus event chairwoman Cassi Holcomb; Janet Sanders; Ellen Kirchdoerfer; and James McCormick.
The Saturday forecast calls for scattered showers but Clifton is hopeful the weather won't be a problem.
"The plants are in ideal condition. It's a perfect time for them to be seen and sold," she said.
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's goal, Clifton added, is to bring people to uptown Jackson.
