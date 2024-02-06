Jackson hosts U.S. leader of American Legion

With elected officials from Cape Girardeau County and City of Jackson joining a crowd of area veterans and others, American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola spoke Thursday at Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson about what he called the Legion's no. 1 priority -- an effective program to end veteran suicide within seven years.

Troiola, a U.S. Navy veteran and native of the metropolitan New York City area now living in Maine, was named to his post Sept. 1.

In a Sept. 24, 2018 issue of American Legion magazine, the following statistics were revealed.

Among male Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, the suicide rate among 18-to-24-year olds is 124 per 100,000, nearly 10 times the national average.

Among the general population, Missouri's 2020 overall suicide rate is higher than it is nationally, with 18 per 100,000 taking their own lives, according to statistics compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).