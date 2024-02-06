All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 1, 2022

Jackson hosts U.S. leader of American Legion

With elected officials from Cape Girardeau County and City of Jackson joining a crowd of area veterans and others, American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola spoke Thursday at Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson about what he called the Legion's no. 1 priority -- an effective program to end veteran suicide within seven years...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola, National Commander of the American Legion, spoke Thursday at Post No. 158 in Jackson. Troiola said the Legion has established a new priority -- eliminating suicide among veterans.
Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola, National Commander of the American Legion, spoke Thursday at Post No. 158 in Jackson. Troiola said the Legion has established a new priority -- eliminating suicide among veterans.Jeff Long

With elected officials from Cape Girardeau County and City of Jackson joining a crowd of area veterans and others, American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola spoke Thursday at Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson about what he called the Legion's no. 1 priority -- an effective program to end veteran suicide within seven years.

Troiola, a U.S. Navy veteran and native of the metropolitan New York City area now living in Maine, was named to his post Sept. 1.

In a Sept. 24, 2018 issue of American Legion magazine, the following statistics were revealed.

  • Among male Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, the suicide rate among 18-to-24-year olds is 124 per 100,000, nearly 10 times the national average.

Among the general population, Missouri's 2020 overall suicide rate is higher than it is nationally, with 18 per 100,000 taking their own lives, according to statistics compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • Among female military members who served in both conflicts, The Legion reports the suicide rate is 11 per 100,000.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"This (program) hopes to identify veterans in local communities who are struggling, provide them with services to assist them, and remove the stigma of a former serviceman or servicewoman stepping forward," Troiola said. "Unless they step forward, we can't help them."

Troiola said there are more than 12,000 American Legion posts in 17 countries.

"My personal goal is to visit as many posts as I can," Troiola added, noting he is scheduled to testify in February before Congress about the work the Legion is doing.

Altenthal-Joerns Post No. 158, located at 319 N. High St. in Jackson, was organized just after World War I in 1919.

The post is named for two local men who were killed in action in the 20th century conflict: Clarence Altenthal, who died Aug. 14, 1918; and Clark A. Joerns, who died Sept. 28, 1918.

Other attendees for Troiola's remarks, which were preceded by dinner, included guests from Louis K. Juden American Legion Post No. 63 in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below the surface of c...
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy