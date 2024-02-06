Jackson hosts U.S. leader of American Legion

With elected officials from Cape Girardeau County and City of Jackson joining a crowd of area veterans and others, American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola spoke Thursday at Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson about what he called the Legion's no. 1 priority -- an effective program to end veteran suicide within seven years.
Troiola, a U.S. Navy veteran and native of the metropolitan New York City area now living in Maine, was named to his post Sept. 1.
In a Sept. 24, 2018 issue of American Legion magazine, the following statistics were revealed.
Among the general population, Missouri's 2020 overall suicide rate is higher than it is nationally, with 18 per 100,000 taking their own lives, according to statistics compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"This (program) hopes to identify veterans in local communities who are struggling, provide them with services to assist them, and remove the stigma of a former serviceman or servicewoman stepping forward," Troiola said. "Unless they step forward, we can't help them."
Troiola said there are more than 12,000 American Legion posts in 17 countries.
"My personal goal is to visit as many posts as I can," Troiola added, noting he is scheduled to testify in February before Congress about the work the Legion is doing.
Altenthal-Joerns Post No. 158, located at 319 N. High St. in Jackson, was organized just after World War I in 1919.
The post is named for two local men who were killed in action in the 20th century conflict: Clarence Altenthal, who died Aug. 14, 1918; and Clark A. Joerns, who died Sept. 28, 1918.
Other attendees for Troiola's remarks, which were preceded by dinner, included guests from Louis K. Juden American Legion Post No. 63 in Cape Girardeau.
