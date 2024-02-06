Jackson hopes third time's a charm for use-tax measure

The third time could be a charm for a Jackson use-tax measure.

The city has tried twice before unsuccessfully to pass a use-tax measure, but Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said he thinks this time could be different.

Hahs said last time Jackson leaders put a use-tax measure on the ballot, initial priorities weren’t discussed.

This time, city leaders are touting projects the city can’t afford without a use tax, including startup costs for a curbside recycling program, LED streetlights from Interstate 55 to the Walmart area on East Jackson Boulevard and construction of a new municipal swimming pool.

A 2.5 percent use-tax measure on the April 2 ballot would allow the city to fund such projects, according to Hahs.

The sales tax would generate an estimated $600,000 to $750,000 annually, Hahs said.

Hahs said the public has expressed interest in having curbside recycling. In Jackson’s 2017 community survey, 61 percent of respondents indicated curbside recycling should be a “high” or “very high” priority.

Curbside recycling has been a discussion point by city leaders for some time

At the aldermen and city staff retreat in October 2017, administrative services director Rodney Bollinger discussed possible curbside recycling costs.

Bollinger reported at that time companies were charging customers from $6 to $8 per month for curbside recycling.

Hahs said the city would need to purchase a truck and bins for residents who would opt in to the service.

Hahs said no cost estimate has been determined for a new swimming pool. He said a committee would need to be formed and a consultant hired to plan for the project. He likened the process to the new police station project, which broke ground earlier this month.

“That was a five-year process,” Hahs said, adding the swimming pool process would likely be shorter if more funding were available.

As to the project to add streetlights, Hahs said the city would apply to have a joint project with the Missouri Department of Transportation to help offset some of the cost.