All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 29, 2018
Jackson honors veterans, re-dedicates doughboy statue at county courthouse
It was a hot, humid morning when the Jackson Municipal Band started playing patriotic tunes at 9 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. The band played jauntily despite the glaring sun that glowered on them throughout the ceremony...
Julie Pruitt
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com <br> <br> Lawson Burgfeld, retired U.S. Navy Commander, back, reads the names during the re-dedication of the Doughboy Statue during the Memorial Day ceremony hosted by Althenthal - Joerns Post 158 American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Monday, May 28, 2018 in Jackson.
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com <br> <br> Lawson Burgfeld, retired U.S. Navy Commander, back, reads the names during the re-dedication of the Doughboy Statue during the Memorial Day ceremony hosted by Althenthal - Joerns Post 158 American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Monday, May 28, 2018 in Jackson.

It was a hot, humid morning when the Jackson Municipal Band started playing patriotic tunes at 9 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. The band played jauntily despite the glaring sun that glowered on them throughout the ceremony.

Most of the 100-plus crowd was seated under a large shade tree on the courthouse grounds that protected them from the searing sun. The audience of wide-ranging ages had come to commemorate Memorial Day at the Jackson Memorial Day ceremony.

The program included the presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem, an invocation, POW/MIA recognition, Pledge of Allegiance, statue dedication, benediction, a rifle salute, taps and the retiring of the colors concluded the ceremony.

The focus of the event was the re-dedication of the doughboy statue on the courthouse grounds. Seven more veterans who had given their lives during World War I military service were added to the list of 40 on the original bronze plaque created 93 years ago. All of the soldiers on both plaques were Cape Girardeau County residents during their lifetimes.

The two guest speakers were U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Missouri 8th Congressional District, and retired U.S. Navy Commander Lawson Burgfeld.

Dave Hitt, Americanism chairman of the Jackson American Legion Post 158 introduced the speakers.

ï¿½I wanted to invite congressman (Ralph) Bailey, the person who spoke at the first dedication of the doughboy statue, but he wasnï¿½t available,ï¿½ Hitt joked. The statue was first dedicated in 1925.

When Smith stepped to the podium, he responded, ï¿½Itï¿½s good to be second choice ï¿½ I donï¿½t take it lightly.ï¿½

After commending the men and women whose names are engraved on the doughboy plaques, Smith said, ï¿½Remember them when youï¿½re enjoying your day off.ï¿½ He concluded, ï¿½Thereï¿½s no better way to honor them than by always remembering them.ï¿½

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Commander Burgfeld started his speech with, ï¿½A great day the Lord has blessed us with.ï¿½

He explained how 100 monuments in 100 cities nationwide were chosen to receive special grants for restoration. The doughboy statue was among the first 50 chosen.

Burgfeld said he had spent more than 100 hours researching the lives and fates of the heroes and heroines who are listed on the doughboy plaques and read to the crowd a brief biography of each person. He said he was unable to find more information on only one of the people listed.

Burgfeld holds a master degree in historical research; the doughboy project and the biographical information that he gathered on each of the honored veterans showcased his research skills.

ï¿½They are Americaï¿½s legions of yesterday,ï¿½ Burgfeld said.

During the ceremony, the Jackson Municipal Band played each of the military branchesï¿½ anthems, John Philip Sousaï¿½s ï¿½Semper Fidelis,ï¿½ Irving Berlinï¿½s ï¿½God Bless America,ï¿½ and many more classic patriotic songs and marches.

ï¿½Weï¿½re just here to enhance the program,ï¿½ said Scott Vangilder, band director. ï¿½Weï¿½ve been a part of this service, 40, 50 years ï¿½ itï¿½s been a long time.ï¿½

The Althenthalï¿½Joerns Post 158 American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary sponsored the ceremony.

Kevin McMeel, American Legion Post 158 commander summed up the ceremony when he quoted Gen. George S. Patton: ï¿½It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.ï¿½

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Firearm threat reported at Scott City schools
NewsSep. 26
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been instrumental in 3-0 s...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy