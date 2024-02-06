It was a hot, humid morning when the Jackson Municipal Band started playing patriotic tunes at 9 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. The band played jauntily despite the glaring sun that glowered on them throughout the ceremony.

Most of the 100-plus crowd was seated under a large shade tree on the courthouse grounds that protected them from the searing sun. The audience of wide-ranging ages had come to commemorate Memorial Day at the Jackson Memorial Day ceremony.

The program included the presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem, an invocation, POW/MIA recognition, Pledge of Allegiance, statue dedication, benediction, a rifle salute, taps and the retiring of the colors concluded the ceremony.

The focus of the event was the re-dedication of the doughboy statue on the courthouse grounds. Seven more veterans who had given their lives during World War I military service were added to the list of 40 on the original bronze plaque created 93 years ago. All of the soldiers on both plaques were Cape Girardeau County residents during their lifetimes.

The two guest speakers were U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Missouri 8th Congressional District, and retired U.S. Navy Commander Lawson Burgfeld.

Dave Hitt, Americanism chairman of the Jackson American Legion Post 158 introduced the speakers.

ï¿½I wanted to invite congressman (Ralph) Bailey, the person who spoke at the first dedication of the doughboy statue, but he wasnï¿½t available,ï¿½ Hitt joked. The statue was first dedicated in 1925.

When Smith stepped to the podium, he responded, ï¿½Itï¿½s good to be second choice ï¿½ I donï¿½t take it lightly.ï¿½

After commending the men and women whose names are engraved on the doughboy plaques, Smith said, ï¿½Remember them when youï¿½re enjoying your day off.ï¿½ He concluded, ï¿½Thereï¿½s no better way to honor them than by always remembering them.ï¿½