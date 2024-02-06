It was a hot, humid morning when the Jackson Municipal Band started playing patriotic tunes at 9 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. The band played jauntily despite the glaring sun that glowered on them throughout the ceremony.
Most of the 100-plus crowd was seated under a large shade tree on the courthouse grounds that protected them from the searing sun. The audience of wide-ranging ages had come to commemorate Memorial Day at the Jackson Memorial Day ceremony.
The program included the presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem, an invocation, POW/MIA recognition, Pledge of Allegiance, statue dedication, benediction, a rifle salute, taps and the retiring of the colors concluded the ceremony.
The focus of the event was the re-dedication of the doughboy statue on the courthouse grounds. Seven more veterans who had given their lives during World War I military service were added to the list of 40 on the original bronze plaque created 93 years ago. All of the soldiers on both plaques were Cape Girardeau County residents during their lifetimes.
The two guest speakers were U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Missouri 8th Congressional District, and retired U.S. Navy Commander Lawson Burgfeld.
Dave Hitt, Americanism chairman of the Jackson American Legion Post 158 introduced the speakers.
ï¿½I wanted to invite congressman (Ralph) Bailey, the person who spoke at the first dedication of the doughboy statue, but he wasnï¿½t available,ï¿½ Hitt joked. The statue was first dedicated in 1925.
When Smith stepped to the podium, he responded, ï¿½Itï¿½s good to be second choice ï¿½ I donï¿½t take it lightly.ï¿½
After commending the men and women whose names are engraved on the doughboy plaques, Smith said, ï¿½Remember them when youï¿½re enjoying your day off.ï¿½ He concluded, ï¿½Thereï¿½s no better way to honor them than by always remembering them.ï¿½
Commander Burgfeld started his speech with, ï¿½A great day the Lord has blessed us with.ï¿½
He explained how 100 monuments in 100 cities nationwide were chosen to receive special grants for restoration. The doughboy statue was among the first 50 chosen.
Burgfeld said he had spent more than 100 hours researching the lives and fates of the heroes and heroines who are listed on the doughboy plaques and read to the crowd a brief biography of each person. He said he was unable to find more information on only one of the people listed.
Burgfeld holds a master degree in historical research; the doughboy project and the biographical information that he gathered on each of the honored veterans showcased his research skills.
ï¿½They are Americaï¿½s legions of yesterday,ï¿½ Burgfeld said.
During the ceremony, the Jackson Municipal Band played each of the military branchesï¿½ anthems, John Philip Sousaï¿½s ï¿½Semper Fidelis,ï¿½ Irving Berlinï¿½s ï¿½God Bless America,ï¿½ and many more classic patriotic songs and marches.
ï¿½Weï¿½re just here to enhance the program,ï¿½ said Scott Vangilder, band director. ï¿½Weï¿½ve been a part of this service, 40, 50 years ï¿½ itï¿½s been a long time.ï¿½
The Althenthalï¿½Joerns Post 158 American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary sponsored the ceremony.
Kevin McMeel, American Legion Post 158 commander summed up the ceremony when he quoted Gen. George S. Patton: ï¿½It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.ï¿½