NewsJuly 23, 2021
Jackson Homecomers will require street closures next week
Several streets in uptown Jackson will be closed during part of all of next week to accommodate the 2021 Homecomers activities. Homecomers will begin Tuesday evening and run through July 31. However, some streets will close Sunday afternoon to allow time for vendors, carnival employees and volunteers to set up carnival rides, food tents, booths and other attractions...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
story image illustation

Several streets in uptown Jackson will be closed during part of all of next week to accommodate the 2021 Homecomers activities.

Homecomers will begin Tuesday evening and run through July 31. However, some streets will close Sunday afternoon to allow time for vendors, carnival employees and volunteers to set up carnival rides, food tents, booths and other attractions.

The 200 and 300 blocks of South High Street, between Adams and Madison streets, and the south half of Court Street in front of Jackson City Hall will be closed to traffic starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Additional sections of South High Street, between Main and Madison streets, will be closed to traffic starting at 5 p.m. Monday. At that time, Main Street between Barton and Missouri streets will also be closed along with the south half of Barton Street next to the old county courthouse.

The streets will remain closed until Homecomers ends July 31 and until after carnival rides, tents, booths and other event venues have been dismantled and removed from city streets.

In addition to the street closures listed above, both Adams and Jefferson streets at their intersections with South High Street will be open to local traffic from 11 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. the following day throughout the week. Adams and Jefferson streets will be passable during non-Homecomers hours to help traffic flow and circulation throughout the uptown area.

More information is available by contacting Jackson City Hall, (573) 243-3568, or by visiting the city’s website, www jacksonmo.org.

