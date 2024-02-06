Jackson Homecomers will require street closures next week

Several streets in uptown Jackson will be closed during part of all of next week to accommodate the 2021 Homecomers activities.

Homecomers will begin Tuesday evening and run through July 31. However, some streets will close Sunday afternoon to allow time for vendors, carnival employees and volunteers to set up carnival rides, food tents, booths and other attractions.

The 200 and 300 blocks of South High Street, between Adams and Madison streets, and the south half of Court Street in front of Jackson City Hall will be closed to traffic starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Additional sections of South High Street, between Main and Madison streets, will be closed to traffic starting at 5 p.m. Monday. At that time, Main Street between Barton and Missouri streets will also be closed along with the south half of Barton Street next to the old county courthouse.