Jackson Homecomers road closures next week

The annual Homecomers Celebration begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday on the streets in uptown Jackson.
South High Street between Main and Madison streets, and all of Court and Barton streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday to allow set-up time for vendors, carnival employees, city crews and representatives of the American Legion Hall, according to a city news release.
Main Street will remain open for traffic all day Sunday and until 5 p.m. Monday.
To help traffic flow through the uptown area, Adams and Jefferson streets at their intersections with South High Street will be open to local traffic between 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. the next day, every day for the entire week, the release stated.
Citizens are also encouraged to use alternate routes of travel during the week. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution near the uptown area.
For more information, contact city hall at (573) 243-3568, visit www.jacksonmo.org or connect on Facebook.
