Jackson Homecomers road closures next week

The annual Homecomers Celebration begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday on the streets in uptown Jackson.

South High Street between Main and Madison streets, and all of Court and Barton streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday to allow set-up time for vendors, carnival employees, city crews and representatives of the American Legion Hall, according to a city news release.

Main Street will remain open for traffic all day Sunday and until 5 p.m. Monday.