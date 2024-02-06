Jackson Homecomers Kickoff Tuesday

Derek Gantz and his son, Bryson, ride the Paratrooper on Tuesday -- the opening night of the 2022 Jackson Homecomers. The 115th annual event runs each evening through Saturday with carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors. American Legion Post No. 158 hosts the event. More photos of first-night activities are in a gallery at semissourian.com
Derek Gantz and his son, Bryson, ride the Paratrooper on Tuesday -- the opening night of the 2022 Jackson Homecomers. The 115th annual event runs each evening through Saturday with carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors. American Legion Post No. 158 hosts the event. More photos of first-night activities are in a gallery at semissourian.comNathan Gladden