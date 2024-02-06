Jackson Homecomers 2020 celebration canceled

Jackson Homecomers will not happen in 2020, according to a statement from Homecomers chairman Larry Koehler and American Legion Post 158 post commander Howard Suedmeyer.
"With the COVID-19 virus restrictions ... and the uncertainty we are still facing for the last week of July, we feel that the best option we have is to cancel the event," the statement read.
In light of Gov. Mike Parson's comment earlier this week that, despite moving into Phase 2 of the reopening plan, it is still important for everyone to continue social distancing, the planning committee felt it was important to be proactive.
Social distancing requirements for food vendors and ride operators, not to mention fairgoers waiting in line, would be "asking a lot," the statement read.
"The distancing requirements would be almost impossible to enforce. We don't have the space to spread out enough to allow it," the statement read. "In short, it would be almost irresponsible to continue with the event under these circumstances. We are very sorry that we have to make this decision, but feel that it is in everyone's best interests."
Homecomers had been set for July 21 through 25, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.