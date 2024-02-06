Jackson Homecomers 2020 celebration canceled

Jackson Homecomers will not happen in 2020, according to a statement from Homecomers chairman Larry Koehler and American Legion Post 158 post commander Howard Suedmeyer.

"With the COVID-19 virus restrictions ... and the uncertainty we are still facing for the last week of July, we feel that the best option we have is to cancel the event," the statement read.

In light of Gov. Mike Parson's comment earlier this week that, despite moving into Phase 2 of the reopening plan, it is still important for everyone to continue social distancing, the planning committee felt it was important to be proactive.