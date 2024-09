Veterans from American Legion Altenthal-Joerns Post 158 carry the colors as they lead the Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day Parade in Jackson. ...

Veterans from American Legion Altenthal-Joerns Post 158 carry the colors as they lead the Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day Parade in Jackson. Among the groups participating either via vehicle or walking were local Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Trail of Life USA children, members of Daughters of the American Revolution, plus veterans representing several eras. Jeff Long