Jackson High students gain life skills repairing district computers

A small group of Jackson High School seniors work as technicians repairing laptop computers and tablets brought in by students and staff.
Jason Bruns is the administrator of Digital Underground, the in-house district computer repair shops located at Jackson's middle school, junior high and high school. Bruns trains and oversees the students as they tackle issues such as minor software glitches to replacing a broken computer screen.
John Paul Sauer, one of Bruns' student technicians, said he didn't know a lot about technology when he started working at Digital Underground.
"Especially fixing computers," Sauer said. "But now I've learned so much, I don't have to go to Best Buy or call someone in, I can open it up and know what everything is and fix it myself."
Bruns said the Jackson School District supplies over 5,000 laptop computers and tablets to students and staff. Inevitably, these devices need to be periodically repaired, and when they can't be repaired, they are stripped for replacement parts.
Another student technician, Lauren Marchi, also said she had no idea what she was doing when she started at Digital Underground and was "terrified" of breaking a computer.
"I did end up breaking two of them when I first started," Marchi said. "But Mr. Bruns said not to worry about it and now I just tear it open without much anxiety and it's pretty fun."
Bruns said during the first month of training he tells students they will break something, but that's just part of the learning process.
"I tell them they're going to fix 10 times what they might break," Bruns said. "We're willing to take those losses because of the gains that we get throughout the year."
Bruns said Digital Underground has already saved the district $25,000 this school year using scrap parts versus new to keep devices working rather than outsourcing the work. He said the program pays for itself.
Jackson senior Aidan Shaver said Bruns described the job as working with "big-kid Legos".
"That's kind of what's kept me interested. It's kind of like playing with toys, fixing these Chromebooks, so it's just cool," Shaver said.
The students get paid $7.85 an hour, and those hours count toward their Business Technology class. The students talked about how the work experience they are gaining through Digital Underground makes getting a job in the future less scary.
Bryce Gentry said working for Digital Underground was a "pretty chill job" and a good way to make some money.
"It's been really fun, honestly. We sit here and fix Chromebooks, learning some great skills for the future," Gentry said.
Sauer said this was his first experience working in a "job atmosphere" where Bruns is their boss, and they have to be responsible and on time.
"Just knowing that you need to be productive because you're getting paid to be here, so there's a little bit of pressure with it, but it'll help out in the future," Sauer said.
Shaver said it feels like a job, but also is comfortable because it's in a school environment.
"It's just like we're in the classroom with each other, but we are building this experience that can be used outside of this," Shaver said.
Bruns said parents can purchase insurance on the devices for $25 a year. He said the money goes toward buying replacement parts, which saves the district and parents money.
"It's a pretty reasonable and affordable program," Bruns said. "And it's a lot cheaper for a parent than having to pay for repairs or buy a new computer themselves."
