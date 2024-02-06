Jackson High students gain life skills repairing district computers

A small group of Jackson High School seniors work as technicians repairing laptop computers and tablets brought in by students and staff.

Jason Bruns is the administrator of Digital Underground, the in-house district computer repair shops located at Jackson's middle school, junior high and high school. Bruns trains and oversees the students as they tackle issues such as minor software glitches to replacing a broken computer screen.

John Paul Sauer, one of Bruns' student technicians, said he didn't know a lot about technology when he started working at Digital Underground.

"Especially fixing computers," Sauer said. "But now I've learned so much, I don't have to go to Best Buy or call someone in, I can open it up and know what everything is and fix it myself."

Bruns said the Jackson School District supplies over 5,000 laptop computers and tablets to students and staff. Inevitably, these devices need to be periodically repaired, and when they can't be repaired, they are stripped for replacement parts.

Another student technician, Lauren Marchi, also said she had no idea what she was doing when she started at Digital Underground and was "terrified" of breaking a computer.

"I did end up breaking two of them when I first started," Marchi said. "But Mr. Bruns said not to worry about it and now I just tear it open without much anxiety and it's pretty fun."

Bruns said during the first month of training he tells students they will break something, but that's just part of the learning process.

"I tell them they're going to fix 10 times what they might break," Bruns said. "We're willing to take those losses because of the gains that we get throughout the year."

Bruns said Digital Underground has already saved the district $25,000 this school year using scrap parts versus new to keep devices working rather than outsourcing the work. He said the program pays for itself.