Jackson High School senior Leighton Berry is seeking support to allow students who identify as transgender to be recognized by their preferred name at the school's graduation ceremonies.

An online petition he began has collected about 1,000 signatures. The petition states, "There are many students who have preferred names. This petition is to change the school board's opinion on announcing those preferred names during graduation ceremony. This is one of the most important days of their lives and should be fair to honor them for working so hard through school by announcing their names as they wish."

Berry said school officials said it was school policy to use the student's legal name in such proceedings. Berry said he looked through the school's policy but was unable to find an entry addressing the issue.

A representative of Jackson School said school policy is to use the legal name printed on the student's birth certificate and that is what is printed on the student's diploma and announced at the ceremony.

Berry said, outside the student population, he did not feel supported by the faculty and staff at the high school regarding his gender identity.