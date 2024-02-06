Jackson High School alum creates business grant for students

Tyler Macke started his $10-million company with $1,200 at 18 years old. Now, Macke, 22, wants to help a young entrepreneur realize their goals too.
Jackson High School seniors with a flair for entrepreneurship can now apply for a $5,000 business grant through Macke's e-commerce company, SendAFriend.
Macke graduated from Jackson High School in 2017. He decided to skip the traditional college route and start SendAFriend.
He said he hopes this grant will give a senior in a similar position an opportunity to explore a different path.
"When I graduated, it didn't seem like there were many opportunities in Jackson for entrepreneurs to go on a different path other than college," Macke said.
Jackson High School students can submit business ideas on the SendAFriend website from now until April 15. A panel of judges made up of SendAFriend staff and Jackson High School teachers and administrators will select the winner.
In addition to the grant, the winner will receive quarterly mentorship sessions from Macke.
"We are truly honored to partner with Tyler on this initiative," Jackson High School principal Seth Harrell said in a statement. "We know it is a great opportunity for our students to apply business principles and to learn from an entrepreneur who once sat in the same seats they are sitting in at Jackson High School."
The winner of this grant will need more than a good business idea. They must also have a drive to leverage their business to help "make the world a better place."
This fits SendAFriend's mold.
Through the SendAFriend website, customers send personalized stuffed animal care packages to loved ones.
The SendAFriend team donates 10% of every sale to not-for-profit organizations. Over $1 million has been donated since the SendAFriend's launch, according to the company's website.
Through an essay, grant applicants must describe their business idea and identify its positive impact on the world. Submissions opened earlier this month during National Random Acts of Kindness Week.
"It's a pretty flexible grant, but we're mostly just looking for somebody who has a good idea and might need a little bit of money to get it off the ground," Macke said.
Those interested in applying for the grant may submit an application through SendAFriend's website.
