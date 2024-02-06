Jackson High School alum creates business grant for students

Tyler Macke started his $10-million company with $1,200 at 18 years old. Now, Macke, 22, wants to help a young entrepreneur realize their goals too.

Jackson High School seniors with a flair for entrepreneurship can now apply for a $5,000 business grant through Macke's e-commerce company, SendAFriend.

Macke graduated from Jackson High School in 2017. He decided to skip the traditional college route and start SendAFriend.

He said he hopes this grant will give a senior in a similar position an opportunity to explore a different path.

"When I graduated, it didn't seem like there were many opportunities in Jackson for entrepreneurs to go on a different path other than college," Macke said.

Jackson High School students can submit business ideas on the SendAFriend website from now until April 15. A panel of judges made up of SendAFriend staff and Jackson High School teachers and administrators will select the winner.

In addition to the grant, the winner will receive quarterly mentorship sessions from Macke.