All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 23, 2022

Jackson High School alum creates business grant for students

Tyler Macke started his $10-million company with $1,200 at 18 years old. Now, Macke, 22, wants to help a young entrepreneur realize their goals too. Jackson High School seniors with a flair for entrepreneurship can now apply for a $5,000 business grant through Macke's e-commerce company, SendA- Friend...

Monica Obradovic
SendAFriend founder and Jackson High School graduate Tyler Macke will grant one Jackson High senior $5,000 to jumpstart their business idea.
SendAFriend founder and Jackson High School graduate Tyler Macke will grant one Jackson High senior $5,000 to jumpstart their business idea.Submitted

Tyler Macke started his $10-million company with $1,200 at 18 years old. Now, Macke, 22, wants to help a young entrepreneur realize their goals too.

Jackson High School seniors with a flair for entrepreneurship can now apply for a $5,000 business grant through Macke's e-commerce company, SendAFriend.

Macke graduated from Jackson High School in 2017. He decided to skip the traditional college route and start SendAFriend.

He said he hopes this grant will give a senior in a similar position an opportunity to explore a different path.

"When I graduated, it didn't seem like there were many opportunities in Jackson for entrepreneurs to go on a different path other than college," Macke said.

Jackson High School students can submit business ideas on the SendAFriend website from now until April 15. A panel of judges made up of SendAFriend staff and Jackson High School teachers and administrators will select the winner.

In addition to the grant, the winner will receive quarterly mentorship sessions from Macke.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We are truly honored to partner with Tyler on this initiative," Jackson High School principal Seth Harrell said in a statement. "We know it is a great opportunity for our students to apply business principles and to learn from an entrepreneur who once sat in the same seats they are sitting in at Jackson High School."

The winner of this grant will need more than a good business idea. They must also have a drive to leverage their business to help "make the world a better place."

This fits SendAFriend's mold.

Through the SendAFriend website, customers send personalized stuffed animal care packages to loved ones.

The SendAFriend team donates 10% of every sale to not-for-profit organizations. Over $1 million has been donated since the SendAFriend's launch, according to the company's website.

Through an essay, grant applicants must describe their business idea and identify its positive impact on the world. Submissions opened earlier this month during National Random Acts of Kindness Week.

"It's a pretty flexible grant, but we're mostly just looking for somebody who has a good idea and might need a little bit of money to get it off the ground," Macke said.

Those interested in applying for the grant may submit an application through SendAFriend's website.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy