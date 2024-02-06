School and city leaders are working on a solution to ease traffic congestion between St. Paul and Jackson High School.

So far, they've come up with an initial plan that will add a drop-off lane and eliminate some parking, in a move officials believe will improve student safety.

In February, Dennis Parham, chairman of St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, wrote a letter asking for advice from the Jackson Board of Aldermen on how to address the influx of students to the under-construction "freshmen center" at Jackson High School.

Since about 400 students will be transferring to the high school when classes resume Aug. 22, traffic congestion will increase, and, Parham wrote in February, "The total added volume of vehicle traffic will make it very difficult to move safely through this area during peak arrival/dismissal times."

City engineer Clint Brown said at Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting a committee was formed and has met twice to discuss needed changes to the traffic control measures in place near Jackson High School and St. Paul, on West Jefferson Street.

The proposal is strictly street paint and signage to begin with, Brown said in an email Tuesday. That way, if the plan does work out and is satisfactory to all parties, more permanent measures such as sidewalks and/or raised crosswalks could be explored.

West Jefferson, starting at Missouri Street and continuing behind the football stadium, is now a two-lane road with parking spaces on either side, Brown said at Monday's meeting.

The proposal, arrived at by city staff after receiving input from both schools, would remove parking on the street during daytime hours and add a pickup/drop-off lane.

Jefferson Street would still have a northbound and southbound lane, Brown said.

That way, people can still park on the street for football games or concerts, Brown said, but traffic flow during peak hours would be improved.

The area would be striped as a no-parking zone, he said, but signs would indicate parking would be allowed after 4 p.m. and before 7 a.m.

To Alderwoman Wanda Young's question about how many parking spots the school would lose during the day, Brown said the school would lose some spaces, but other parking areas are not fully used.