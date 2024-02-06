All sections
NewsMay 21, 2021

Jackson High junior receives Billy Mitchell Award, promoted

A Jackson High School junior and member of the Missouri Civil Air Patrol was recently awarded the Gen. Billy Mitchell Award. Cadet Alex Lewis was promoted to second lieutenant cadet after earning the award, which was given to Lewis upon completion of the first eight achievements of the cadet program...

Brooke Holford
Retired U.S. Marine Mike Francis, right, presents Cadet 2nd Lt. Alex Lewis with a certificate of achievement from the Cape Girardeau Marine Corps League.
Retired U.S. Marine Mike Francis, right, presents Cadet 2nd Lt. Alex Lewis with a certificate of achievement from the Cape Girardeau Marine Corps League.Submitted

A Jackson High School junior and member of the Missouri Civil Air Patrol was recently awarded the Gen. Billy Mitchell Award.

Cadet Alex Lewis was promoted to second lieutenant cadet after earning the award, which was given to Lewis upon completion of the first eight achievements of the cadet program.

In addition to the achievements, cadets must pass a physical fitness test and two comprehensive exams on aerospace and leadership.

Fewer than 15% of Civil Air Patrol cadets earn the award, according to the Trail of Tears Composite Squadron.

Lewis has been with the Civil Air Patrol Missouri Wing's Trail of Tears Composite Squadron for three and a half years. He has filled multiple positions within the squadron, from flight sergeant to safety non-commissioned officer. Lewis is also a qualified ground team member on the Squadron Search and Rescue Team.

The promotion ceremony included comments from Mike Francis, retired U.S. Marine, and Lt. Col. Charles Harter, Missouri Group 2 commander, about the importance of civic responsibility and selfless service to the community, state and nation. State Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146) of Whitewater forwarded a Missouri House resolution recognizing Lewis for his outstanding service and accomplishments within the Civil Air Patrol program.

Lewis recently enlisted as a combat engineer in the Missouri National Guard. He plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and major in mechanical or civil engineering.

The Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. In its auxiliary role, Civil Air Patrol operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and 1,944 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of continental inland search and rescue missions across the nation as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

