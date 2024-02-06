Jackson High junior receives Billy Mitchell Award, promoted

A Jackson High School junior and member of the Missouri Civil Air Patrol was recently awarded the Gen. Billy Mitchell Award.

Cadet Alex Lewis was promoted to second lieutenant cadet after earning the award, which was given to Lewis upon completion of the first eight achievements of the cadet program.

In addition to the achievements, cadets must pass a physical fitness test and two comprehensive exams on aerospace and leadership.

Fewer than 15% of Civil Air Patrol cadets earn the award, according to the Trail of Tears Composite Squadron.