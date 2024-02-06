From a business and economic perspective, the past 12 months have been relatively successful in Jackson, and despite concerns about the expected disruption caused by road construction next year along U.S. 61 at the Interstate 55 interchange, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce expects the next 12 months to be generally upbeat as well.

That was the overall message presented Wednesday night at the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session by Jackson chamber vice president Jen Berti in the chamber's annual market analysis and business recruitment strategy update.

Berti, who works with business and membership recruitment for the chamber, commented on several new and expected businesses in Jackson.

Berti told the aldermen the chamber is looking for ways to attract certain types of businesses, such as another grocery store, more restaurants "and potentially a sporting goods store, especially with the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex nearby," she said.

Berti noted access to the SportsPlex from Jackson could become complicated during much of 2020 if the Missouri Department of Transportation moves forward with a project to replace bridges along I-55 over U.S. 61 at Exit 99. The construction project at Center Junction also will involve redesign of U.S. 61 under the interstate that will potentially create numerous traffic detours along the highway for much of the year.

Berti told the aldermen she is working with property owners in Jackson to create an inventory of vacant commercial properties in Jackson that can then be provided to potential developers. Among them are several vacant properties along Jackson Boulevard, the former Ross Furniture building in Uptown Jackson, property next to the Montgomery Bank training facility along Main Street and the former Ashley Home Store near Center Junction.

"With our population of 15,000 and a primary trade area of about 70,000, more and more retailers are starting to consider us as a location for their businesses," Berti said.