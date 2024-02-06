All sections
NewsSeptember 5, 2019
Jackson growth expected to continue; chamber official says retail opportunities increasing with population growth
From a business and economic perspective, the past 12 months have been relatively successful in Jackson, and despite concerns about the expected disruption caused by road construction next year along U.S. 61 at the Interstate 55 interchange, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce expects the next 12 months to be generally upbeat as well...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Jen Berti
Jen Berti

From a business and economic perspective, the past 12 months have been relatively successful in Jackson, and despite concerns about the expected disruption caused by road construction next year along U.S. 61 at the Interstate 55 interchange, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce expects the next 12 months to be generally upbeat as well.

That was the overall message presented Wednesday night at the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session by Jackson chamber vice president Jen Berti in the chamber's annual market analysis and business recruitment strategy update.

Berti, who works with business and membership recruitment for the chamber, commented on several new and expected businesses in Jackson.

Berti told the aldermen the chamber is looking for ways to attract certain types of businesses, such as another grocery store, more restaurants "and potentially a sporting goods store, especially with the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex nearby," she said.

Berti noted access to the SportsPlex from Jackson could become complicated during much of 2020 if the Missouri Department of Transportation moves forward with a project to replace bridges along I-55 over U.S. 61 at Exit 99. The construction project at Center Junction also will involve redesign of U.S. 61 under the interstate that will potentially create numerous traffic detours along the highway for much of the year.

Berti told the aldermen she is working with property owners in Jackson to create an inventory of vacant commercial properties in Jackson that can then be provided to potential developers. Among them are several vacant properties along Jackson Boulevard, the former Ross Furniture building in Uptown Jackson, property next to the Montgomery Bank training facility along Main Street and the former Ashley Home Store near Center Junction.

"With our population of 15,000 and a primary trade area of about 70,000, more and more retailers are starting to consider us as a location for their businesses," Berti said.

Berti also reported the chamber is ending its relationship with Catalyst Commercial, a retail market analysis and research firm based in Dallas. Over the past two years, the company helped the chamber develop its retail growth strategy.

"They positioned us very well to the point that we can work independently," Berti said.

In addition to the chamber's report, the aldermen also heard from Steve Turner, executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, who presented a review of Uptown Jackson's activities over the past year as well as a look ahead. The group's next major event is Oktoberfest, Oct. 4 and 5, in the uptown area.

Before the aldermen's study session, the board held its regular meeting during which it accepted a bid from and authorized an agreement with Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $186,201.05 as part of the city's 2019 asphalt rehabilitation project.

The project consists of repairs and asphalt overlays to portions of Greensferry Road that are in disrepair or need to be corrected due to recent waterline upgrades.

According to Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown, the Jokerst bid was lower than the estimated project cost of nearly $204,000.

In other business, the aldermen:

  • approved the appointment of alderman Paul Sander as an ex-officio member of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's board of directors;
  • approved an ordinance to amend the city's code of ordinances relative to the appointment alternate members to the Jackson Historic Preservation Commission and approved the appointment of Estelee Wood to the commission as an alternate member for a term ending in 2022;
  • approved a resolution supporting a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources under the department's Historic Preservation Fund Grant Program for the city's historic architectural survey project;
  • accepted a bid from and authorized an agreement with Robert Boitnott Painting in the amount of $22,000 for exterior painting at Jackson City Hall;
  • approved a change order from Zoellner Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $11,099 in connection to a storage building project at Russell Heights Cemetery;
  • approved an ordinance amending the city's crosswalks schedule by repealing a crosswalk designation on South Hope Street; and
  • approved a motion to schedule the annual City of Jackson Employee Appreciation and Christmas Luncheon for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Jackson Civic Center.
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
