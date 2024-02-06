A local group will speak at Tuesday's Jackson School Board meeting to present options for renovation of two historically significant buildings on Jackson High School's campus, one of which is slated for demolition this summer.

The school district, however, unlikely will change its plans, according to the superintendent.

Laura Stroder of Save Historic Jackson High School said the preservation group's aim is to save the buildings by making them safe and functional.

"When we found out part of the deal with Proposition J was demolishing the school, we started trying to figure out ways to save the building," Stroder said.

Proposition J passed in the April election, a bond issue aimed at improving safety, security and functionality of Jackson School District's facilities.

The proposition suggested the demolition of Building A to make way for a new, state-of-the-art facility that would house several classrooms, lockers, a media center and a food-service area that would be ready for the 2018 school year.

Stroder said the group, which has about six or seven core members, discovered many people who voted in favor of Proposition J didn't realize they were voting for the demolition of the old high school.

One suggestion from the group was to explore getting Building A added to the National Register of Historic Places.

"It's within a block of uptown Jackson," Stroder said, which has applied to be added to the National Register as a commercial district. "[It was] also in the time frame, 1920, so we thought it was worth checking to see if it was possible."

Stroder said the group submitted the application and recently received the letter finding eligibility.

"When Prop J was voted in, obviously our group was very happy our schools will get updates and renovations," Stroder said. "With the building, we felt it was still a great candidate for restoration and preservation."

Stroder said the existing building is 6,000 square feet bigger than the proposed new building's 48,000 square feet, which would be an advantage.

"Renovation is not just going in and slapping new paint on the wall," Stroder said. "It's restructuring."

Stroder said Kenny Pincksten of Prestige Development Co. was interested in helping.

"He stands ready to go in and do a thorough inspection," Stroder said, adding the group was told the school district had received only one bid to base its decision.

Jackson schools superintendent John Link said the district has not received any bids, as the bid process has not yet occurred.

"We have received estimates," Link said.

Building A contains asbestos, which must be remediated before demolition occurs, Link said, and the district has a call for bids out.