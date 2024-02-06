Jackson High School graduate Ean Buffington has accomplished much more than many 19-year-olds.

Buffington received first place in the 19-and-under category within the heavy division, he said, and 19th overall — among 8,000 total participants — during the Bataan Memorial Death March run March 17 in New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range.

“We have a 35-pound rucksack on, and I wear my whole (ROTC) uniform, boots and the whole deal,” he said.

It’s a full-length marathon — 26.2 miles. Buffington’s time was 5 hours and 21 minutes.

The run started at the base, he said, ran for 9 miles through the flat desert and up a 4-mile hill — over 1,000 feet of elevation around a mountain.

Ean Buffington holds his medal for the Bataan Memorial Death March run March 17 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Submitted

“It had snowed the night before, so there were snowcaps; absolutely beautiful,” Buffington said. “Then we ran the next 5 or 6 miles down the backside of the mountain.”

He described it as awesome, and a blessing to participate.

“When I finished, I was honestly pretty emotional, just experiencing what my body went through, from all the pain and the cramps, and just being thankful that I am able to do that.”