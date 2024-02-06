All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 1, 2019
Jackson graduate wins 19th overall in Bataan Death March race, wearing 35-pound rucksack
Jackson High School graduate Ean Buffington has accomplished much more than many 19-year-olds. Buffington received first place in the 19-and-under category within the heavy division, he said, and 19th overall — among 8,000 total participants — during the Bataan Memorial Death March run March 17 in New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Ean Buffington poses for a selfie after participating in the Bataan Memorial Death March run March 17 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
Ean Buffington poses for a selfie after participating in the Bataan Memorial Death March run March 17 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.Submitted

Jackson High School graduate Ean Buffington has accomplished much more than many 19-year-olds.

Buffington received first place in the 19-and-under category within the heavy division, he said, and 19th overall — among 8,000 total participants — during the Bataan Memorial Death March run March 17 in New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range.

“We have a 35-pound rucksack on, and I wear my whole (ROTC) uniform, boots and the whole deal,” he said.

It’s a full-length marathon — 26.2 miles. Buffington’s time was 5 hours and 21 minutes.

The run started at the base, he said, ran for 9 miles through the flat desert and up a 4-mile hill — over 1,000 feet of elevation around a mountain.

Ean Buffington holds his medal for the Bataan Memorial Death March run March 17 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
Ean Buffington holds his medal for the Bataan Memorial Death March run March 17 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.Submitted

“It had snowed the night before, so there were snowcaps; absolutely beautiful,” Buffington said. “Then we ran the next 5 or 6 miles down the backside of the mountain.”

He described it as awesome, and a blessing to participate.

“When I finished, I was honestly pretty emotional, just experiencing what my body went through, from all the pain and the cramps, and just being thankful that I am able to do that.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said the biggest motivating factor through physical and mental challenges is his faith.

Even though Buffington will be stationary for the summer working at Kanakuk — a Christian camp in Branson, Missouri — as a counselor, he’s still focused on aerospace engineering through Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, where he will be attending in the fall, with aspirations to join the Air Force.

A view of the Bataan Memorial Death March run course March 17 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
A view of the Bataan Memorial Death March run course March 17 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.Submitted

“My top goal, career-wise, is to be a pilot in the Air Force, and, God willing, hopefully that’ll work out,” he said. “It’s a competitive career field. I’ll have to work hard and get selected for that.”

During his senior year, Buffington talked with a National Guard recruiter during his senior year at Jackson, and that’s what inspired him to follow a military career.

Buffington said he’s wanted to fly since he was a small child.

In about three weeks, he is headed to the Air Force Academy to pursue a soaring program where he will learn to fly glider planes.

“I’m training for the Air Force marathon right now, so that will be in September,” Buffington said. “Hopefully I’ll get a qualifying time and be able to run that. That’s kind of my goal right now.”

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: WEEKEND email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy