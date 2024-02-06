Jackson High School graduate Ean Buffington has accomplished much more than many 19-year-olds.
Buffington received first place in the 19-and-under category within the heavy division, he said, and 19th overall — among 8,000 total participants — during the Bataan Memorial Death March run March 17 in New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range.
“We have a 35-pound rucksack on, and I wear my whole (ROTC) uniform, boots and the whole deal,” he said.
It’s a full-length marathon — 26.2 miles. Buffington’s time was 5 hours and 21 minutes.
The run started at the base, he said, ran for 9 miles through the flat desert and up a 4-mile hill — over 1,000 feet of elevation around a mountain.
“It had snowed the night before, so there were snowcaps; absolutely beautiful,” Buffington said. “Then we ran the next 5 or 6 miles down the backside of the mountain.”
He described it as awesome, and a blessing to participate.
“When I finished, I was honestly pretty emotional, just experiencing what my body went through, from all the pain and the cramps, and just being thankful that I am able to do that.”
He said the biggest motivating factor through physical and mental challenges is his faith.
Even though Buffington will be stationary for the summer working at Kanakuk — a Christian camp in Branson, Missouri — as a counselor, he’s still focused on aerospace engineering through Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, where he will be attending in the fall, with aspirations to join the Air Force.
“My top goal, career-wise, is to be a pilot in the Air Force, and, God willing, hopefully that’ll work out,” he said. “It’s a competitive career field. I’ll have to work hard and get selected for that.”
During his senior year, Buffington talked with a National Guard recruiter during his senior year at Jackson, and that’s what inspired him to follow a military career.
Buffington said he’s wanted to fly since he was a small child.
In about three weeks, he is headed to the Air Force Academy to pursue a soaring program where he will learn to fly glider planes.
“I’m training for the Air Force marathon right now, so that will be in September,” Buffington said. “Hopefully I’ll get a qualifying time and be able to run that. That’s kind of my goal right now.”
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: WEEKEND email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.