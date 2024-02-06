Former space shuttle astronaut and 1970 Jackson High School graduate Linda Godwin said recent comments by “Star Trek” original series actor William Shatner may generate more interest in the Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military.

More than 2,400 personnel transferred from the Air Force into the eight-month old Space Force on Sept. 1.

Shatner wrote an Aug. 26 op-ed piece for militarytimes.com that lit an internet firestorm when the original Capt. James T. Kirk suggested Space Force use Navy ranks, not Air Force ranks, as designations, as was done in the various “Star Trek” TV series and movies.

Space Force is an outgrowth of the Air Force, which labels officers as generals, colonels, majors, et al.

The current chief of operations for Space Force is Gen. John Raymond.

The Navy uses its own way to name personnel: admirals, captains, ensigns, et al.

Shatner wrote that using Naval ranks make “better sense when talking about a spaceship.”

Shatner has endorsed the so-called “Starfleet” amendment sponsored by Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, directing Space Force to adopt the ranks used on ships at sea.

Godwin, who last visited Cape Girardeau County this summer, is an adjunct instructor at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Godwin, a 1974 Southeast graduate, flew on four shuttle missions from 1991 to 2001, and is a self-described “Star Trek” fan and proclaims herself neutral on the issue of ranks. Yet she sees some merit in Shatner’s idea.

“Our space shuttles were named after sailing ships,” Godwin conceded.

“I worry, though, that because of the ‘Star Trek’ connection, people will see Space Force as a fleet of space vehicles and it’s really not,” she added.

Space Force is not involved in human spaceflight and does not have its own cadre of astronauts, Godwin said. NASA will continue to be the government agency responsible for launching people into space, but has not done so since retiring the shuttle feet in 2011.

A private company, SpaceX, successfully put two men into space in May.