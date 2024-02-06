All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 14, 2020

Jackson grad, ex-astronaut Linda Godwin discusses 'Starfleet' amendment

Former space shuttle astronaut and 1970 Jackson High School graduate Linda Godwin said recent comments by “Star Trek” original series actor William Shatner may generate more interest in the Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military. More than 2,400 personnel transferred from the Air Force into the eight-month old Space Force on Sept. 1...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Linda Godwin, Jackson High and Southeast Missouri State University graduate, poses for a photo before her final space shuttle journey in 2001.
Linda Godwin, Jackson High and Southeast Missouri State University graduate, poses for a photo before her final space shuttle journey in 2001.Southeast Missourian file

Former space shuttle astronaut and 1970 Jackson High School graduate Linda Godwin said recent comments by “Star Trek” original series actor William Shatner may generate more interest in the Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military.

More than 2,400 personnel transferred from the Air Force into the eight-month old Space Force on Sept. 1.

Shatner wrote an Aug. 26 op-ed piece for militarytimes.com that lit an internet firestorm when the original Capt. James T. Kirk suggested Space Force use Navy ranks, not Air Force ranks, as designations, as was done in the various “Star Trek” TV series and movies.

Space Force is an outgrowth of the Air Force, which labels officers as generals, colonels, majors, et al.

The current chief of operations for Space Force is Gen. John Raymond.

The Navy uses its own way to name personnel: admirals, captains, ensigns, et al.

Shatner wrote that using Naval ranks make “better sense when talking about a spaceship.”

Shatner has endorsed the so-called “Starfleet” amendment sponsored by Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, directing Space Force to adopt the ranks used on ships at sea.

Godwin, who last visited Cape Girardeau County this summer, is an adjunct instructor at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Godwin, a 1974 Southeast graduate, flew on four shuttle missions from 1991 to 2001, and is a self-described “Star Trek” fan and proclaims herself neutral on the issue of ranks. Yet she sees some merit in Shatner’s idea.

“Our space shuttles were named after sailing ships,” Godwin conceded.

“I worry, though, that because of the ‘Star Trek’ connection, people will see Space Force as a fleet of space vehicles and it’s really not,” she added.

Space Force is not involved in human spaceflight and does not have its own cadre of astronauts, Godwin said. NASA will continue to be the government agency responsible for launching people into space, but has not done so since retiring the shuttle feet in 2011.

A private company, SpaceX, successfully put two men into space in May.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Although the exact responsibilities of Space Force are evolving, President Donald Trump said he sees the newest service branch as part of the government’s national security apparatus.

“Space is the world’s newest war-fighting domain,” Trump said at the Dec. 21 signing ceremony creating the first new branch of the U.S. military since 1947.

One job of Space Force will be to protect military systems in space, such as GPS satellites, that provide information to ground-based troops.

Relevance of space

in the COVID era

“I hope the economy will turn around,” said Godwin, 67, “but in times like this, it can be tough to tell someone (outer) space is important.”

In Godwin’s final two shuttle missions, in 1996 and 2001, she did spacewalks, what NASA calls extra-vehicular activity (EVA).

“We trained for those in a water tank,” she recalled.

“The military budget has always seemed pretty large to me and NASA has not been that big of the piece of the pie,” Godwin said.

Godwin said she is more worried about climate change these days than the fate of the agency that put her into space.

Jackson football

follower

“I keep up with the Indians,” said Godwin, who played clarinet in the JHS marching band and was on the yearbook staff.

A member of the same graduating class as current Jackson public address announcer Dan Stover, she was on hand Dec. 7 at Faurot Field in Columbia when Jackson lost to Carthage in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 5 final.

“That was quite a game,” Godwin remembered, “and a cold one.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy