Jackson friends say black lives (and businesses) matter

Two white friends who graduated together from Jackson High School say their consciences are newly awakened thanks to the Black Lives Matter protest May 31 in Cape Girardeau.
“I thought ‘Wow,’ we have more of a sense of community (in Cape Girardeau) than I realized,” said attendee Samantha Smiley, 22, a 2016 JHS alumna and recent Southeast Missouri State University graduate.
“If we can turn out for (a protest), how can we not support black-owned businesses?” Smiley asked.
Lindsey Breer, also 22 and a fellow ’16 JHS grad, joined Smiley at the protest.
“I’ve seen compilations (of black-owned businesses) in other cities, so I wondered about Cape,” said Breer, a 2020 University of Kansas graduate, who took the initiative to develop a spreadsheet featuring local African American enterprises.
Breer and Smiley collaborated to put a list on Instagram and Facebook.
Breer said she went to the protest at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park and was inspired to action.
“I need to make a conscious effort to expose myself to different cultures and break my (normal) cycle,” she said.
Smiley bought chicken and dumplings and a bourbon ball Tuesday at the Corner Store, 439 Broadway, one of the black-owned businesses on their list.
“I can’t say that I’ve seen an increase yet (in white patronage),” said Robert Gentry, 68, who founded Corner Store with his wife, Mary, in December 2006.
Gentry, a Lexington, Kentucky native, said he has a long memory and recalls the way the races interacted in the late 1960s.
Compared to then, the change has been decidedly positive.
“It’s been refreshing,” Gentry said, “and it makes an old man feel good.”
Gentry said he felt “a lot of support” the day of Cape Girardeau’s BLM protest.
The idea of patronizing minority-operated businesses in Cape Girardeau such as Corner Store, True-Que, Eye Candy and Suite 72 Barbershop is a “recent epiphany” for Smiley.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” she said, “and (the protest) helped me see how uninformed a lot of us are.”
Breer agreed and goes a step further.
“It’s readily apparent (to me) how much racial tension there still is in Southeast Missouri,” she said, who is moving to Austin, Texas, next month to work in sales for a technology firm.
“The media often show us the uglier side of protest,” she added, “but Cape showed us protest can be done peacefully.”
Smiley, like Breer, is not long for the area, having accepted a job teaching kindergarten in Arizona. Smiley leaves July 4 for Phoenix.
“It’s important that (my) generation takes the reins of leadership in raising awareness,” Breer said, “but people of all ages have to come together.”
Smiley and Breer’s list currently has five Cape Girardeau businesses listed, and they say they plan to more:
