Jackson friends say black lives (and businesses) matter

Two white friends who graduated together from Jackson High School say their consciences are newly awakened thanks to the Black Lives Matter protest May 31 in Cape Girardeau.

“I thought ‘Wow,’ we have more of a sense of community (in Cape Girardeau) than I realized,” said attendee Samantha Smiley, 22, a 2016 JHS alumna and recent Southeast Missouri State University graduate.

“If we can turn out for (a protest), how can we not support black-owned businesses?” Smiley asked.

Lindsey Breer, also 22 and a fellow ’16 JHS grad, joined Smiley at the protest.

“I’ve seen compilations (of black-owned businesses) in other cities, so I wondered about Cape,” said Breer, a 2020 University of Kansas graduate, who took the initiative to develop a spreadsheet featuring local African American enterprises.

Breer and Smiley collaborated to put a list on Instagram and Facebook.

Breer said she went to the protest at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park and was inspired to action.

“I need to make a conscious effort to expose myself to different cultures and break my (normal) cycle,” she said.

Smiley bought chicken and dumplings and a bourbon ball Tuesday at the Corner Store, 439 Broadway, one of the black-owned businesses on their list.

“I can’t say that I’ve seen an increase yet (in white patronage),” said Robert Gentry, 68, who founded Corner Store with his wife, Mary, in December 2006.

Gentry, a Lexington, Kentucky native, said he has a long memory and recalls the way the races interacted in the late 1960s.