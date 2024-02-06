Jackson formally retires police dog

It's not every day a member of the animal kingdom has a place on Jackson's Board of Aldermen agenda.

Such was the case Monday, July 17, as Beny, police canine officer since 2015, was formally retired by the aldermanic council.

In retiring the nearly 10-year-old Beny, aldermen transferred ownership of the dog to officer Cody Polley, who has promised to care for him for the rest of his days.

The German shepherd's retirement was made necessary by the Nov. 8 voter approval of Amendment 3, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative.

Beny was trained to sniff out drugs, including now-legal marijuana, and is unable to separate individual narcotics for a handler, Jackson assistant police Chief Alex Broch told the Southeast Missourian last month.